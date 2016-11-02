LONDON Nov 2 The Swiss franc traded at its
strongest in a month against the dollar and in more than four
against the euro on Wednesday as investors worried at the
prospect of a Donald Trump presidency sought out traditional
safe havens for capital.
The franc has gained steadily in the face of a broadly
weaker dollar over the past week and in early European trade
climbed another 0.4 percent to 0.9719 francs per dollar, a gain
of almost 3 percent in the past week.
Against the euro, it gained around a quarter of a percent to
1.0754 francs, its strongest since the aftermath of Britain's
vote to leave the European Union in June.
Currency markets' other traditional safe haven of choice,
the yen, was also up around a third of a percent against both
the euro and dollar in early trade in Europe, just off highs hit
in Asian trading.
(Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by John Geddie)