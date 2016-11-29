Nov 29 The dollar rose to session highs against the euro and Japanese yen on Tuesday after the release of a stronger-than-expected second report on third quarter U.S. gross domestic product.

The U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought, notching its best performance in two years, buoyed by strong consumer spending and a surge in soybean exports.

The dollar rose to 113.33 yen while the euro fell to $1.0566. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major world currencies, also rose to its session high, touching 101.640 after the GDP figures were released. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)