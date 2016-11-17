NEW YORK Nov 17 The dollar edged into positive territory on Thursday against a basket of currencies following upbeat data on housing starts and jobless claims that stoked expectations an acceleration of U.S. economic expansion in the fourth quarter.

The dollar index that measures the greenback against six major currencies was up 0.03 percent at 100.44, rebounding from a session low of 99.96. It reached a 13-1/2 year peak at 100.57 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)