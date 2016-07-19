By Dion Rabouin
| July 19
July 19 The dollar rose to a four-month high
against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after the
release of data showing U.S. housing starts rose by more than
expected in June.
Groundbreaking on U.S. homes surged 4.8 percent to a
seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.19 million units, the
Commerce Department said on Tuesday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greeback against
six major currencies, rose to 97.125, its highest level since
mid-March.
The rise in the dollar index was backed by a sizeable fall
in the euro, which dipped to an 11-day low against the
dollar. The euro fell to $1.1011.
The dollar also gained ground against the yen,
touching its highest level against the Japanese currency since
the day after Britain's surprise vote to leave the European
Union. The dollar rose to 106.42 yen, its highest since June 24.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin)