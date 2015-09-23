* ECB's Draghi says too early to decide on further stimulus
* Euro rises from 2 -1/2-week low against dollar
* Dollar gains against yen on expected Fed tightening
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 23 The U.S. dollar slipped
against the euro on Wednesday after the head of the European
Central Bank said the ECB needed more time to assess whether to
boost its stimulus program, confounding some who were expecting
a more dovish tone.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank was ready to act
but needed more evidence to see if the emerging market slowdown,
the euro's firming and the fall in commodity prices would hijack
inflation from its projected path.
Draghi's comments to the European Parliament's Committee on
Economic and Monetary Affairs sent the euro higher against the
dollar after the shared currency earlier hit its lowest level
against the greenback in two and a half weeks at $1.11050.
"(Draghi) has not added to expectations of immediate
easing," said Alan Ruskin, global head of FX strategy at
Deutsche Bank in New York.
The U.S. dollar had gained earlier this week on diverging
monetary policy between the ECB, which many expect to deliver
more stimulus, and the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is on a path
toward tightening policy. Fed Chair Janet Yellen will speak
Thursday.
Draghi's comments surprised traders even after ECB Governing
Council member Bostjan Jazbec said ahead of Draghi's comments
that it was too early for the bank to discuss changing policy
and in particular prolonging the program of asset-buying.
The dollar gained against the Japanese yen, however, on the
view that the Fed would still hike rates this year and that the
U.S. economy continues to out-perform other regions, said Sireen
Harajli, a foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank
in New York.
"The dollar will continue to find some support on the view
that the Fed will begin normalizing policy," Harajli said.
The move higher in the euro against the dollar also remained
modest, and failed to break above Tuesday's session high of
$1.12080.
The euro was last up 0.49 percent against the dollar at
$1.11750. The dollar was up 0.28 percent against the
yen at 120.460 yen. The dollar was last down slightly
against the Swiss franc at 0.97475 franc.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.07 percent at
96.218. That was off an earlier two-and-a-half week high
of 96.548.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last up 0.24 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Grant McCool)