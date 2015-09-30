* U.S. private-sector jobs data fuel dollar gains
* Dollar gains for fourth quarter in five
* Subdued price pressures keeps pressure on ECB
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds
quarterly returns details)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 30 The dollar rose on Wednesday
along with global stock markets, also getting lift from strong
private-sector U.S. jobs data, while the euro fell back on a
report euro zone inflation had turned negative.
The gains kept the dollar on track for a net rise for July,
August and September of 0.75 percent, making 2015's third
quarter the fourth out of the past five during which the
rallying greenback has gone up against other major currencies.
U.S. private employers added 200,000 jobs in September,
beating forecasts and hinting jobs growth may be sufficient for
the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this year,
according to the ADP National Employment Report.
The news lifted the dollar index, which measures the
U.S. unit's strength against other major currencies. The index
was last up 0.45 percent for the day and has been rising since
mid 2014 on America's relatively strong economy and high
interest rates.
As Wall Street posted gains of about 1 percent and U.S.
Treasury yields rose, the dollar was up 0.10 percent against the
yen to just under 120 yen, firmer against the Swiss franc
, and down slightly against British sterling.
The euro fell against the dollar by 0.6 percent to $1.1180
, and was down 0.5 percent against the British pound
after a euro zone inflation report.
Euro zone prices fell by 0.1 percent on an annual basis in
September after rising 0.1 percent last month. The
decline missed expectations and remained well below the European
Central Bank's target of just under 2 percent.
The report fed speculation the ECB will expand or extend its
cheap-money asset purchases as America readies to raise interest
rates.
While the ECB is focused on inflation expectations and
inclined to look through falls in the headline rate, traders say
a sustained drop below zero could reinforce policymakers' fears
about the firmer euro's impact on financial conditions.
"A weak number was expected and bolsters expectations that
the ECB may have to expand its asset purchase program from the
60-billion-euros-a-month to something larger, perhaps by
year-end," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB.
Traders said U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers due on Friday
could strengthen or weaken the case for a 2015 lift-off in U.S.
interest rates and set the tone for the dollar.
The market was also be keeping an eye on Fed Chair Janet
Yellen, who is due to speak at a conference at 1900 GMT on
Wednesday.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool and David Gregorio)