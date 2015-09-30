* U.S. private-sector job data fuel dollar gains

* Dollar gains for fourth quarter in five

* Subdued price data keeps pressure on ECB (Adds details, updates prices)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Sept 30 The dollar rose on Wednesday, eking out a small quarterly gain with a lift from strong private-sector U.S. jobs data, while the euro fell back on news that the eurozone had slipped into deflation.

The gains kept the dollar on track for a third-quarter net rise of 0.80 percent, making this the fourth quarter out of the past five when the rallying greenback has gone up against other major currencies.

U.S. private employers added 200,000 jobs in September, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This beat forecasts and hinted that job growth might be sufficient for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this year.

The news lifted the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against other major currencies, by 0.45 percent on Wednesday. It has been rising since mid-2014 on the United States' relatively strong economy and high interest rates.

As Wall Street posted gains of 1 percent or more and U.S. Treasury yields rose, the dollar was up 0.20 percent against the yen to just under 120 yen, firmer against the Swiss franc , and down slightly against British sterling.

The euro fell against the dollar by 0.75 percent to $1.1166 and was down 0.5 percent against the British pound after the eurozone inflation report.

Eurozone prices fell by 0.1 percent on an annual basis in September after rising 0.1 percent last month. The decline missed expectations and remained well below the European Central Bank's target of just below 2 percent.

The report fed speculation that the ECB will expand or extend its cheap-money asset purchases as the United States prepares to raise interest rates.

While the ECB is focused on inflation expectations and inclined to look through falls in the headline rate, traders say a sustained drop below zero could reinforce policymakers' fears about the firmer euro's impact on financial conditions.

"A weak number was expected and bolsters expectations that the ECB may have to expand its asset purchase program from the 60-billion-euros-a-month to something larger, perhaps by year-end," said SEB currency strategist Richard Falkenhall.

Traders said U.S. non-farm payroll numbers due on Friday could strengthen or weaken the case for a 2015 lift-off in U.S. interest rates and set the tone for the dollar.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen spoke at a bankers conference on Wednesday but did not comment on policy matters such as interest rates. (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Grant McCool, David Gregorio and Lisa Von Ahn)