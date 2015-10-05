(Updates prices, adds comments)
* Expectations for later Fed rate hike boost risk appetite
* Dollar remains slightly lower against euro
* Dollar weakens against emerging market currencies
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 5 The U.S. dollar rose against the
safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc on Monday on renewed
risk appetite in the wake of a disappointing U.S. jobs report,
which suggested the Federal Reserve would remain accommodative
for longer.
Data on Friday showing a stumble in U.S. jobs growth has led
traders to expect that the Fed will delay its first rate hike
since 2006 to early next year. While those expectations have
kept the dollar from gaining against the euro, they have helped
the dollar gain against safe-haven currencies.
"The market is essentially shifting to an ever-longer
horizon the possibility of the Fed hiking," said Sebastien Galy,
currency strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York.
A U.S. rate hike is expected to boost the dollar by driving
investment flows into the United States. While the dollar has
previously weakened on expectations for later Fed rate hikes,
analysts said the outlook for continued easy U.S. monetary
policy boosted risk appetite on Monday.
The view that the European Central Bank could come under
additional pressure to ease monetary policy in a bid to
neutralize the impact of its stronger currency on inflation,
however, capped the euro's gains.
"The top side in the euro was capped by expectations that
the ECB will have to ease more," Galy said.
The euro, which was last modestly higher against the dollar
at $1.12150, remained below Friday's nearly two-week high of
$1.13190.
Analysts also said the potential for more monetary stimulus
from the Bank of Japan led the dollar to strengthen against the
yen. The dollar weakened against riskier emerging market
currencies, however, on the greater risk appetite.
Against the Mexican peso, the dollar was last down 0.38
percent at 16.69 pesos.
"The Fed being on hold certainly supports emerging markets
and supports global growth," said Douglas Borthwick, managing
director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.06 percent at
95.888. The dollar was last up 0.3 percent against the
yen at 120.265 yen.
The dollar was last up 0.39 percent against the Swiss franc
at 0.97600 franc.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag
in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)