* Euro, franc slip on global growth optimism
* Dollar dips against yen after BOJ stands pat on policy
* Aussie, New Zealand dollar retain momentum
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 7 Optimism about global economic
growth boosted risk appetite and drove the U.S. dollar higher
against the euro and Swiss franc on Wednesday, while the yen
gained against the dollar after the Bank of Japan left monetary
policy unchanged.
Expectations for the first Federal Reserve rate increase
since 2006 have been pushed out to 2016, analysts reiterated,
while the potential for more stimulus from the European Central
Bank and Bank of Japan have also contributed to a backdrop of
accommodative central bank policy.
That backdrop reassured traders that supportive central bank
policies were unlikely to disrupt global growth.
"There's a risk-on environment," said Axel Merk, president
and chief investment officer of Palo Alto, California-based Merk
Investments. "People feel good." He noted that a holiday week in
China had contributed to the greater appetite for risk.
Worries over a global slowdown led by China, the world's
second-biggest economy, have been a key concern for investors.
The U.S. dollar benefited from the greater risk appetite and
rose against the euro and Swiss franc, which traders tend to buy
and hold during times of worry given their low yields and sell
in times of greater risk appetite.
Concerns that a later Fed rate hike would limit investment
flows into the United States capped the dollar's gains against
the euro and Swiss franc, analysts said.
The dollar slipped slightly against the yen after the Bank
of Japan left monetary policy steady despite talk the central
bank would ease. The dollar was last down 0.24 percent against
the yen at 119.950 yen.
"The fact that (the BOJ) didn't do anything probably helped
the yen marginally," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market
strategist at WorldWideMarkets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
Commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand
dollars retained their recent momentum. The Aussie hit $0.7235,
its highest in more than two weeks, while the New Zealand dollar
hit its highest in over six weeks, at $0.6647.
The euro was last down 0.22 percent against the dollar at
$1.12475. The dollar was last up 0.54 percent against
the franc at 0.97245 franc. The dollar index, which
measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies,
was last up 0.05 percent at 95.495.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last up 0.51 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag
in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Frances Kerry)