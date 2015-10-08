* Investors await September Fed minutes for policy clues
NEW YORK, Oct 8 The dollar fell to one-week lows
against the euro and yen on Thursday as investors grew cautious
about the impending release of minutes of last month's U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting, which could shed more light on the
central bank's somber outlook on growth and interest rates.
At the meeting, the Fed held interest rates as expected but
struck a surprisingly dovish tone about U.S. and global growth
prospects.
"While financial market volatility has eased somewhat since
the Fed's last meeting, many doubts about the health of China
and emerging economies remain, which is likely to dampen the
prospects of a Fed rate hike this year and likely keep the
dollar's gains limited," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst
at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
Fed fund futures show a 38 percent chance of an end to the
near-zero interest rate policy in December and a 50 percent
chance in January, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
In mid-morning trading, the euro was up 0.4 percent at
$1.1274 after hitting a one-week high of $1.1315.
The dollar also fell against the Swiss franc, down 0.6
percent at 0.9696 franc.
Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.1 percent at 119.85
yen. Earlier it hit a one-week trough of 119.60 yen.
The yen, traditionally a safe haven for investors in times
of economic stress, has benefited from the volatile mood on
stock markets since August amid broader concerns over the pace
of global growth.
The greenback edged up a little bit after data showed U.S.
weekly jobless claims fell in the latest week to a nearly
42-year low, suggesting an improving labor market.
Although Shanghai shares climbed 3.4 percent as
Chinese markets resumed trade after being on holiday since the
start of the month, European equity markets were down on the
day.
"The bearishness on China has possibly been overdone
somewhat," said Tobias Davis, a currency hedging manager with
Western Union in London. "But I would be very cautious in
getting marginally bullish."
Sterling rose sharply before the release of the Bank of
England's minutes of its last policy meeting. But it fell back
after the minutes gave little new guidance on policy while
playing down the impact of the problems in some emerging
markets. Sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.5291.
Similarly, the euro dipped marginally after the publication
of minutes from the European Central Bank's last meeting.
