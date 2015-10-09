* Dollar drops in wake of dovish Fed minutes
* Aussie hits 7-week high, NZ dollar hits 10-wk high
* Dollar index nurses losses, hits 3-week low
(Updates prices, adds comments; changes dateline; previous
LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 9 The U.S. dollar hit multi-week
lows against the euro and Swiss franc on Friday after Thursday's
minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting bolstered
expectations for a later interest rate hike, while growth-linked
currencies surged.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was set for its second
straight week of losses after the minutes focused on external
factors depressing the outlook for inflation.
"The comments about inflation remaining low, the concern
that that's going to push the hike out to next year is exactly
what's driving currencies across the board," said Jason
Leinwand, managing director at Riverside Risk Advisors in New
York.
The euro hit a three-week high against the greenback of
$1.13790, while the dollar hit a three-week low against the
Swiss franc of 0.95870 franc. The dollar index also hit a
three-week low of 94.721.
The dollar rose, however, against the safe-haven yen as the
outlook for accommodative central bank policy around the world
drove traders into riskier currencies.
The Australian dollar hit a 7-week high against the
greenback of $0.7344 and was set for its strongest weekly
performance since late 2011 on the view that accommodative
central bank policies would support global growth.
The New Zealand dollar, meanwhile, hit a more than 10-week
high against the dollar of $0.6722.
"The notion that central banks would leave in low rates for
longer could help put a floor under the global economy," said
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington.
Some riskier emerging market currencies also gained against
the dollar on the view the outlook for accommodative central
bank policy. The dollar was last down about 1 percent against
the Brazilian real to trade at 3.7464 reals after hitting
a more than five-week low of 3.7341 reals earlier in the
session.
"What we're seeing is markets are finding a green light to
put on risk on the notion that central banks collectively would
maintain low rate policies for longer," Manimbo said.
The euro was last up 0.66 percent against the dollar at
$1.13500. The dollar was last down 0.4 percent against
the franc at 0.96220 franc <CHF=EBS. The dollar was last up 0.28
percent against the yen at 120.270 yen.
The dollar index was last down 0.37 percent at 94.960.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag
in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)