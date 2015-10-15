* Sept core CPI data boost dollar index from 7-week low
* Fed's Dudley not committed to U.S. rate hike in December
* Grim regional business data limits greenback's rebound
* Euro retreats as ECB's Nowotny says need to act is
"obvious"
(Adds quote, updates market action)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 15 The dollar rose against a
basket of currencies on Thursday as underlying domestic
inflation strengthened more than expected in September, reviving
some expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates
this year.
The rebound of the dollar index from a seven-week low set
earlier on Thursday was limited by remarks from New York Fed
President William Dudley, which traders perceive to suggest a
December rate hike is far from a sure-bet, although he repeated
a year-end rate move is likely if the economy improves further.
[nL1N12F1QM}
Gloomy figures on regional manufacturing from the New York
and Philadelphia Feds also kept a lid on the dollar's
rise.
The surprise 0.2 percent rise in U.S. consumer prices
excluding food and energy last month boosted the year-over-year
gain to 1.9 percent, edging closer to the Fed's 2 percent
target.
"It's closer to the Fed's goal. Given the recent wave of
poor data, this is a bit of a relief rally for the dollar," said
Ian Gordon, G10 FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
in New York.
The dollar index was last up 0.5 percent at 94.376,
recovering from a seven-week low at 93.806. It receded from
session highs on Dudley's remarks late morning.
"Incrementally, he sees less chance of a hike this year,"
Gordon said.
Earlier, the latest U.S. consumer price data compounded
euro weakness spurred by comments from European Central Bank
policymaker Ewald Nowotny, who said it was "obvious" the bank
must search for more ways to stimulate the euro zone economy.
Nowotny's comments raised expectations of the ECB providing
more stimulus in coming months.
While the dollar was up against a basket of currencies on
Thursday, there was a growing sentiment the strong dollar
environment that has dominated the past 18 months is fading.
"Generally the theme is still dollar weakness across the
board, because the market is pricing out a rate hike this year,"
said Thu Lan Nguyen, currency analyst with Commerzbank in
Frankfurt.
U.S. interest rates futures implied traders see about a
1-in-4 chance the Fed will raise interest rates by year-end,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
The euro was down 0.8 percent at $1.1384, retreating
from an earlier peak of $1.1495, its strongest since Aug. 26.
The greenback weakened further against the yen on bets the
Fed would not raise rates in 2015 due to the weakening global
outlook. It hit an eight-month low earlier at 118.07 yen
before retracing to 118.69 yen, down 0.1 percent from Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Chris Reese)