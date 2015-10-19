(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline;
* Euro falls as investors eye Thursday's ECB meeting
* No move expected from Fed at next week's meeting
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 19 The euro retreated to a 10-day
low against the dollar on Monday, as investors focused on a
European Central Bank meeting later in the week that could pave
the way for further stimulus to boost inflation in the euro
zone.
Though most traders and analysts believe the ECB will wait
until its December meeting to announce anything new, they see a
risk that additional easing measures could be flagged this
Thursday and are betting ECB chief Mario Draghi will at least
try to talk the currency down.
"Any dovish shift in the ECB's language will be seen as
increasing the odds of more stimulus and likely send the euro
broadly lower," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst, at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The dollar has also been supported by some positive U.S.
economic data last week such as the higher-than-expected
consumer inflation and a four-decade low for initial weekly
jobless claims. These reports gave some hope the Federal Reserve
may actually raise interest rates this year, underpinning the
U.S. currency.
Commonwealth's Esiner, however, said any sustained gain in
the dollar "will come from a more defined increase in hopes for
a December Fed rate hike." And that, he said, could come from a
more hawkish Fed at next week's Federal Open Market Committee
meeting or a solid uptick in payrolls for October and November.
In early New York trading, the euro was 0.2 percent lower
at $1.1324, trimming its losses from a session low of to
$1.1308, its weakest since Oct. 9. Against sterling, it fell 0.6
percent to 73.14 pence after dropping to a 3-1/2-week low of
73.05 pence.
Many banks were expecting the euro to fall to parity with
the dollar by the end of the year as the ECB pumps 60 billion
euros into the economy each month. But since dipping below $1.05
in March, it has gained around 9 percent, adding to the
deflationary pressures facing the euro zone.
The dollar index, meanwhile, on Monday rose 0.4 percent to
94.884.
After this week's ECB meeting, currency traders' focus will
turn to the Fed, which holds its policy meeting next week. Most
expect the Fed to keep rates at record lows, while investors are
split over whether "lift-off" will come at December's meeting or
in 2016.
Interest rate futures traders, however, are banking on the
Fed raising rates in April next year, with a 55 percent chance,
according to the CME Group FedWatch on Monday.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Jemima Kelly in London Editing by W Simon)