* Dollar falls against major currencies
* Steep drop in new home sales raises U.S. growth concerns
* Market awaits clues from Fed policy meeting this week
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Oct 26 The dollar fell Monday against
the euro and other major currencies on a decline in U.S. bond
yields and worries about the U.S. economy after new home sales
fell steeply in September.
Weaker oil prices and a slight downturn in U.S. stock prices
also pressured the dollar, as investors await clues from the
Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week on a possible
interest rate increase, analysts said.
"I don't think we're in a period where we can think that the
dollar has seen its best levels and it's all downhill from
here," said David Gilmore, partner at FX Analytics. "I think
there's plenty of scope for the dollar to strengthen between now
and the end of the year."
Still, the greenback was on its back foot, giving back some
of last week's gains against the euro after hints from the
European Central Bank that it was considering more stimulus.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, shed 0.3 percent to 96.850,
after last week notching its biggest one-week rise in five
months. The dollar lost ground against the pound, the yen and
the Australian and New Zealand dollars
Against the yen, the greenback was down 0.4 percent, at
120.98 yen, while the euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.1050
.
The Fed is widely expected to leave rates near zero on
Wednesday, at the close of its two-day meeting. Investors are
increasingly skeptical that the U.S. central bank will raise
rates before the end of the year.
"They may keep the door open for a hike in December, but
even that's unlikely," said Charles St-Arnaud, currency
strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.
The futures market implied traders see a 7 percent chance of
a rate hike on Wednesday and a 34 percent probability of a rate
increase in December, according to the CME FedWatch program.
Fed policy-makers have been worried about weakening global
growth and a relatively strong dollar disrupting U.S. economic
growth.
On Monday, the government said new home sales fell to near a
one-year low in September after two straight months of gains.
The 11.5 percent drop was far steeper than economists polled by
Reuters had projected.
The disappointing housing data put downward pressure on U.S.
Treasury yields as well as the dollar.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield
was 3 basis points lower at 2.055 percent after hitting a
two-week high on Friday.
