* Traders bet against Fed rate hike this month
* Sweden's crown up as Riskbank expands QE
* Aussie down on inflation data
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Oct 28 The dollar edged down against a
basket of currencies Wednesday as markets bet that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady when it ends a
two-day policy meeting later in the session.
All eyes are on the central bank's statement at 1400 EDT,
but weak U.S. data, a rate cut from China, and the specter of
further easing for the euro had traders expecting the Fed to
hold off raising rates.
About 5 percent of traders expect the Fed to announce a rate
hike Wednesday and just about 30 percent expect one in December,
according to CME Group FedWatch on Wednesday. Those numbers have
dropped since European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi signaled
more dovish policy in the euro zone Thursday and have continued
downward every day since.
While the Fed has indicated that it was considering a rate
hike this year, traders are not buying it, said Richard
Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.
"We know that's not true," he said. "There has been some
backsliding on numbers, and I would expect a statement that
maybe acknowledges softer conditions."
The dollar was down 0.2 percent against six major currencies
to 96.630 ahead of the Fed's statement. The euro inched
up to $1.1074 from a 2-1/2-month low of $1.0989 hit last
week after Draghi's comments.
The Swedish crown continued its upward momentum, gaining 0.8
percent on the dollar after the Swedish central bank said it
would expand its quantitative easing program by 65 billion
Swedish crowns ($7.7 billion) to a total of 200 billion
crowns($23.7 billion).
The Riksbank increased its bond-buying but other assets were
steady. The crown initially fell to a two-month low of 8.5434
crowns per dollar, but recovered to trade up 0.8 percent
at 8.4295 crowns to a dollar.
"Though on first glance this looks dovish, details are not
and maintain the market status quo," Citi currency strategist
Josh O'Byrne wrote in a research note.
The Australian dollar recovered slightly from a pronounced
tumble against the dollar. The Aussie fell to a three-week low
of US$0.7112 on weaker-than-expected inflation data
that increased the likelihood of further rate cuts there.
.
"On all measures it was a very soft number and it has hit
the market quite a lot in Australia," said Westpac's
Franulovich. "Betting now is that the RBA will be potentially
cutting rates as early as next week."
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in London; Editing by Richard Chang)