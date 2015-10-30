* BoJ confident inflation will rise
* U.S. inflation misses expectations
* Euro helped by rising core euro zone inflation
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Oct 30 The Bank of Japan's decision to
leave monetary policy unchanged pushed the yen up on Friday,
while U.S. consumer spending data showing the smallest gain in
eight months weighed on the dollar.
The BoJ action was unexpected, particularly in the wake of
dovish signals from the European Central Bank and a Chinese rate
cut last week. But Japan's central bank was confident a tight
job market would lift wages and consumption. That helped the yen
post its first gain against the dollar in three days.
In the United States, a report showing benign inflation and
a small rise in personal consumption drove the dollar lower
against a currency basket for a second straight session.
"The focus has shifted back to relative policy again," said
Ian Gordon, FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in
New York.
"I think you're seeing some paring back, but the market is
just looking for signs of whether the Fed is going to increase
rates this year. This morning's data didn't change that very
much."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six
major currencies, fell 0.6 percent 96.743. On the month
though, the dollar was up 0.4 percent, for its second straight
monthly gain.
The greenback fell as low as 120.29 yen after the BoJ
announcement, before reversing course radically on a report by
the Nikkei newspaper that Japan's government is considering
adding a 3 trillion yen ($24.77 billion) extra budget in
preparation for the trans-Pacific trade pact. The dollar last
traded down 0.6 percent at 120.48 yen.
At a news conference following the BoJ decision, Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda said inflation would bounce back after the
effects of a plunge in oil dissipate. A two-year inflation
target of 2 percent was still reasonable, he said.
The euro broke the $1.10 mark against the dollar,
rising as high as $1.1072, supported by an unexpected
improvement in euro zone economic sentiment and signs of
faster-than-expected inflation in Germany. It was last at
$1.1053, up 0.7 percent.
That bump continued a trend of the past two days, which
BofA's Gordon said should be short-lived.
"We generally expect a shift back to policy divergence to be
dollar-positive, just given that we do expect the Fed to hike
rates this year," he said.
"Ultimately we do expect the BOJ to do more (easing) as
well, so that ultimate divergence will be dollar-positive even
if we don't see it in today's price action."
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin in New York; Additional reporting by
Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)