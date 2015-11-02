(Updates market action, adds quote)
* Euro gains vs dollar aided by Nowotny, Draghi comments
* Dollar up vs yen, reversing course on earlier losses
* U.S. manufacturing data largely hits expectations
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 2 The euro held firm against the
dollar on Monday after comments from two members of the European
Central Bank's governing council lowered expectations for
increasing its bond-purchase program next month.
The euro clung to a 0.05 percent gain versus the dollar to
$1.1019, retreating from earlier highs spurred by
comments from ECB President Mario Draghi and governing council
member Ewald Nowotny.
In separate newspaper interviews, both officials said a move
by the ECB to expand its "quantitative easing" bond-buying
program and cut its deposit rate further in December was not a
given and that any further stimulus measures remained open for
discussion.
Expectations that the euro zone would continue to add to
monetary stimulus while the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen
tightening policy soon, perhaps as early as December, had backed
a U.S. dollar rally over the last few weeks.
U.S. manufacturing data and increased investor risk appetite
helped the dollar edge up against the yen on Monday, reversing
losses from earlier in the day and sending traders out of the
safe-haven Japanese currency.
The dollar gained 0.1 percent to 120.72 yen after the
Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index showed slight manufacturing growth in October.
The figures showed manufacturing employment slowed in
October, but new manufacturing orders increased. The 50.1 ISM
reading just exceeded expectations of 50.0 from economists
polled by Reuters. A reading above 50 indicates growth in
manufacturing.
The euro also gained against the yen, pushed
upward by euro zone data showing some signs of improvement.
Markit's final manufacturing PMI for the region was at 52.3 last
month, up only slightly from September and a preliminary October
reading of 52.0.
The single currency increased 0.2 percent to 132.97 yen per
euro.
"The euro zone was a little bit stronger this morning, and
China is obviously still a concern," said Fabian Eliasson, vice
president for currency sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New
York. "But overall, I think we're still playing the Fed card for
the time being."
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)