* Dollar gains against major currencies
* U.S. manufacturing data generally in line with forecast
* Aussie gains after central bank leaves rates unchanged
* Brazilian real, Colombian peso jump on central bank
intervention
* Bitcoin up over 80 pct since late August
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 3 The dollar edged higher on
Tuesday, spurred by rising U.S. bond yields and generally
in-line U.S. economic data that fed investor expectations for a
Federal Reserve interest rate hike before year end.
The greenback rose 0.6 percent to trade at $1.0945 against
the euro and was up 0.3 percent against the yen to 121.16 yen
per dollar.
The dollar index retreated after approaching a
12-week high in the morning, but remained up for the day. The
index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major
currencies, was last up 0.42 percent at 97.330.
The U.S. currency has been in a steady uptrend for the last
few weeks as investors anticipate higher rates in the United
States while other world central banks engage in more stimulus.
Shorter-dated U.S. Treasuries yields climbed to their
highest levels in more than six weeks on bets that Friday's U.S.
payrolls data for October will be strong enough for the Fed to
hike rates at its Dec. 15-16 meeting.
"You've got the payroll (report) this Friday so you can see
some people are positioning ahead of that," said Thierry Albert
Wizman, global interest rates and currencies strategist at
Macquarie Limited in New York.
U.S. manufacturing orders fell 1 percent in September, but
non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a measure of
business spending, slipped 0.1 percent, better than the initial
0.3 percent drop reported last week, suggesting the worst of the
manufacturing slump could be over.
Automakers in the United States reported strong sales growth
last month with car sales on track to reach their highest
October sales volume since 2001
Bucking the trend, the Australian dollar gained 0.74 percent
against the U.S. dollar to $0.7196 after the Reserve
Bank of Australia announced it would leave interest rates
unchanged.
The Brazilian real and Colombian peso both made sizeable
inroads against the dollar after central bankers in both
countries intervened in the foreign exchange market. The real
was last up 2 percent at 3.77 reais per dollar and the
peso rose 3.35 percent to 2788.70 pesos to a dollar.
In the world of web-based "cryptocurrencies," bitcoin
reached a session high of $411.15 on the Bitstamp
exchange on Tuesday, its highest in 11 months. The digital
currency had been edging downward since November 2013 when it
hit an all-time high of $1,163. But it has gained more than 80
percent since dipping below $200 in late August.
