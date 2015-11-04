(Refocuses lead paragraph, updates prices, adds trade data,
adds quotes, changes byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
* U.S. jobs, trade, services reports beat expectations
* Dollar up almost 1 percent against euro
* Dollar index hits 2-1/2-month high
* Dairy auction, data hits New Zealand dollar
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 4 The dollar soared on Wednesday
after U.S. jobs, trade and services activity data beat
expectations, bolstering the case for a Federal Reserve interest
rate hike in December.
The dollar rose to a more than three-month high against the
euro and jumped to session highs against the yen and Swiss franc
after data showing U.S. private employers added 182,000 jobs in
October. It added to gains following a report that found the
U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in September to its lowest
in seven months.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, reached a 2-1/2 month high of
97.903 after U.S. services activity jumped more than
expected in October. A report from the Institute for Supply
Management showed the services sector grew at a faster clip in
October as employment, new orders, and business activity
expanded.
"The private sector continues to add jobs at a healthy pace,
and I think it's likely strong enough that if this pace of job
growth continues, it will be enough to justify a rate hike in
December," said Omer Eisner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The euro fell nearly 1 percent against the dollar to $1.0863
. The dollar gained more modestly against the yen and
Swiss franc, rising 0.3 percent to 121.43 yen and 0.2
percent against the franc to 0.9918.
Wednesday's jobs figures from the ADP National Employment
report come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's key nonfarm
payrolls report due on Friday, which includes both public- and
private-sector employment. The ADP report beat expectations from
Reuters analysts, whose consensus forecast was for 180,000 new
jobs.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen spoke on Wednesday at a
hearing on bank regulation before the U.S. House Financial
Services. She said the economy was "performing well" and could
justify a rate increase next month.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's comments on
Tuesday, in which he continued to emphasize downside risks to
the euro zone market and external factors, also weighed on the
euro and benefited the dollar. The contrast between
Draghi's dovishness and economic signals pointing to a December
U.S. rate hike pushed the dollar higher against the euro.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by John
Stonestreet and Jonathan Oatis)