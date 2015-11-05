(Updates to late U.S. trading, adds quote)
* Yellen, Dudley comments drive expectations for higher U.S.
rates
* Traders pull back expectations for BoE rate hike timing
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 5 The dollar rose against most
major currencies on Thursday, hitting a more than two-month high
versus the yen, as comments from Federal Reserve officials
reinforced a growing view that the U.S. central bank would hike
interest rates next month.
Investors are now looking to Friday's October U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report for guidance as to what the Fed will eventually
do at its next monetary policy meeting in mid-December.
Remarks from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and New York Fed
President William Dudley on Wednesday boosted the dollar, with
the effect carrying over to Thursday's session and keeping the
greenback ahead of both the euro and the yen.
Shaking earlier losses after unexpectedly weak data on U.S.
jobless claims, the dollar rose 0.1 percent against the yen
to 121.71 yen and was up 0.2 percent against the euro
to $1.0886.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 98.004 in late
trading after touching a three-month high.
The chances for a December rate hike are now perceived as
higher than 50 percent after Yellen laid out what appeared to be
the base case that the economy is ready for higher rates.
Dudley later Wednesday said he would "completely
agree" that December is a "live possibility" for raising rates.
Traders were still digesting those remarks and "keeping the
powder dry" in anticipation of Friday's payrolls numbers, said
Karl Schamotta, director of FX strategy and structured products
at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.
And while Yellen's comments made an impact, it was Dudley's
remarks, Schamotta said, that really hammered home the message.
"The fact that Yellen is not the lone hawk on the case," he
said, "has added momentum to the dollar's trade-weighted gain
over the last 24 hours."
Thursday saw remarks from Dudley, Philadelphia Fed President
Patrick Harker, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Fed Vice
Chair Stanley Fischer, but none addressed policy directly.
The dollar made major gains on Thursday against sterling
, adding 1.15 percent to $1.5209 per pound after the Bank
of England kept rates unchanged at 0.5 percent and gave no
indication it was in any hurry to raise them.
Investors quickly moved expectations of a BoE rate increase
from early 2016 back to the end of next year, with a rate hike
now not fully priced in until well into 2017.
