By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 6 The dollar jumped to a more than
six-month high on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy
created more jobs than expected in October, bolstering the case
for an interest rate increase next month.
The U.S. currency posted gains across the board, hitting a
2-1/2-month peak versus the yen, a seven-month high against the
Swiss franc and a 6-1/2-month peak against the euro.
Data on Friday showed non-farm payrolls increased 271,000
last month, the largest rise since December. Market economists
were expecting 180,000 new jobs.
The unemployment rate fell to 5.0 percent, the lowest level
since April 2008, from 5.1 percent in September. It is now at a
level many Fed officials see as consistent with full employment.
Following the strong U.S. jobs report, interest rate futures
have now priced a 70 percent chance that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise borrowing costs next month, according to the
CME Group's FedWatch.
"The data basically confirms the Fed is a go for December as
long as nothing goes wrong with retail sales or December's
non-farm payrolls," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK
Asset Management in New York. "I think you're going to see a
renewed appetite for U.S. dollars."
In early morning trading, the dollar index hit a high
of 99.319, its strongest level since mid-April. It was last at
99.16, up 1.3 percent.
The euro fell to a low of $1.708, its lowest since
April, and it last traded down 1.5 percent at $1.0722.
Against the yen, the dollar rose to 123.07 yen, its
highest since Aug. 21, and last traded at 122.87, up 0.9
percent.
The dollar climbed to 1.0068 Swiss francs, its
strongest since mid-March. It was last up more 1 percent at
1.0057 francs.
