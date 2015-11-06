* Dollar rises to six-month high against euro
* U.S. economy creates 271,000 jobs in October
* Dollar maintains U.S. jobs data surge increases
* Fifteen of 17 dealers see December Fed rate hike
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 6 The dollar rose against other
major currencies on Friday, maintaining gains that followed the
release of data showing the U.S. economy created far more jobs
than expected in October.
The surprisingly robust jobs report helped the dollar
solidify a case for the Federal Reserve to increase U.S.
overnight borrowing costs for the first time since 2006, a move
that would strengthen the greenback and attract investors.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 271,000 last month, the largest
rise since December and a far cry from the 142,000 and 136,000
jobs numbers seen in September and August. Market economists
polled by Reuters had predicted 180,000 new jobs for October.
The data sent the dollar higher across the board. The
greenback hit highs of 2-1/2-months versus the yen, seven months
against the Swiss franc and 6-1/2 months against the euro.
The dollar index hit 99.345, the highest since
mid-April, and was last up 1.3 percent at 99.167.
"Usually after nonfarm payrolls numbers you'll get an
initial reaction and then you'll get some sort of pullback. And
today we haven't really seen the pullback," said Douglas
Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in
New York.
"I think that tells us that the market wasn't really
positioned for a much stronger-than-expected number and the
market expects that (dollar strengthening) is going to
continue."
Traders are increasingly expecting the Fed to raise rates
with interest rates futures now pricing a 70 percent probability
that the U.S. central bank will raise borrowing costs next
month, according to the CME Group's FedWatch.
Barclays, TD Bank and BNP all changed their outlooks,
predicting a rate hike in December rather than March, and 15 of
17 primary dealers, the banks that deal with the Fed directly,
said they expect it to raise rates in December, according to a
Reuters poll.
By comparison, in mid-September, after the Fed elected to
keep rates unchanged, only 12 of 17 dealers expected an increase
by the end of the year.
The euro fell to $1.0708, its lowest since April, and
last traded down 1.3 percent at $1.0739.
The dollar climbed to 1.0068 Swiss francs, its
strongest since mid-March. It was last up 1.1 percent at 1.0061
francs.
Against the yen, the dollar rose to 123.26 yen, its
highest since Aug. 21, and last traded at 123.19, up 1.2
percent. The greenback was up 2.1 percent this week against the
yen, its largest weekly gain against the Japanese currency since
December.
