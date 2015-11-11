* Dollar index eases after hitting highest since spring
* Euro trades back above $1.07
* U.S. Veterans Day holiday may weigh on trade
* China industrial output in line with forecasts, Aussie
unfazed
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 11 The dollar retreated on
Wednesday from the previous day's multi-month highs against the
euro and other major currencies in a lightly traded session due
to the U.S. Veterans Day holiday.
The greenback has been strong of late in anticipation of a
Federal Reserve interest rate increase in December, a belief
fortified by last week's unexpectedly strong data on U.S.
employment. Strategists said the modest decline was related more
to technical factors in light trading.
"The moves today look technical more than anything but there
is some dollar weakness," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX
research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent to 99.052 after
touching its highest in seven months Tuesday. Volumes were
expected to be reduced with the U.S. Treasury market closed for
the holiday, said Charles St. Arnaud, senior strategist and
economist at Nomura Securities International in London.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, speaking at
the Bank of England Open Forum, did not address monetary policy,
instead discussing deposit insurance across the euro zone.
The euro was up slightly against the dollar, last
trading at $1.0731, after dropping below $1.07 for the first
time in more than six months Tuesday morning.
Draghi and several other board members have said that
extending the ECB's quantitative easing program, increasing the
size of asset purchases and cutting its already negative deposit
rate are being considered ahead of the bank's December meeting.
Draghi speaks again Thursday and is expected to discuss policy.
The dollar fell modestly against the yen, sterling
, Swiss franc, and the Australian, New
Zealand and Canadian dollars.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were the biggest
movers against the dollar overnight and largely held onto gains
of nearly half a percent on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's latest financial stability
report warned of risks from a 27 percent surge in house prices
this year in the capital Auckland, read by markets as a sign the
bank might have to keep a tighter rein on policy in response.
"The kiwi jumped on these headlines as the market
interpreted them as less dovish," said Sue Trinh, a strategist
with RBC Capital Markets in Sydney.
Sterling, which has also recovered some ground
after sharp falls last week, inched higher after a mixed bag of
wage data and jobs numbers. It was 0.5 percent up on the day at
$1.5175.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)