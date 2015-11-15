(Adds quotes, additional details, updates prices)
By David Gaffen
Nov 15 The euro was slightly weaker against the
yen and dollar as foreign exchange markets reopened globally on
Sunday following the attacks in Paris that left more than 100
people dead.
The euro was lately buying $1.0738; it hit a high of $1.0778
after trading opened. The attacks occurred Friday evening, but
by that time most forex trading had waned, and the effect was a
modest rally in the euro that strategists attributed to the
unwind of speculative positions.
The dollar, meanwhile, saw modest gains against the
Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar; the Aussie fell to
$0.7110, down 0.2 percent, and the kiwi dropped 0.3 percent to
$0.6524.
"Currencies are slightly weaker from their closing levels on
Friday, which is the response you'd expect given that we expect
investors to be relatively defensive in terms of risk sentiment
early this week," said Raiko Shareef, strategist at BNZ.
"It's been a relatively modest reaction in currency markets,
but in the direction that you would expect."
The euro traded at 131.40 against the yen, slightly lower
than 131.50 on Friday. The dollar edged lower against the yen,
to 122.33 from 122.62 on Friday.
(Reporting By Charlotte Greenfield and David Gaffen; Editing by
Christian Plumb)