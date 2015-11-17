(Updates prices, adds comment)
* U.S. CPI rises in October, helps dollar
* Dollar stays near multi-month highs
* Dollar touches 10-month high vs Swiss franc
By Dion Rabouin and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 17 The dollar climbed to a
seven-month peak on Tuesday, as a rise in U.S. inflation
reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates next month.
The dollar touched a 10-month high versus the Swiss franc
and edged up against the euro and yen after a report showed U.S.
consumer prices increased in October after two straight months
of declines.
Weaker-than-expected industrial output data pared the
dollar's gains later in the session, but the greenback overall
remained close to multi-month highs against major currencies.
"I think the market has the mindset that there is almost
nothing at this stage of the game that is going to dissuade the
Fed from going in December," said Lane Newman, director of
foreign exchange at ING Capital Markets in New York.
"That's the general consensus. And today's number as
anything else has not changed that course of action or
expectation from what I can see."
The Fed is scheduled to release on Wednesday the minutes of
the October monetary policy meeting, which should shed light on
the some of the changes in the U.S. central bank's statement.
Brian Daingerfield, currency strategist, at RBS in Stamford,
Connecticut said the Fed's monetary policy committee "may signal
greater confidence in the global outlook after policy easing by
the People's Bank of China and a strong signal of new
accommodation from the European Central Bank."
In late trading, the dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose to a
seven-month peak of 99.745. It last traded up 0.2 percent at
99.633.
The greenback rose 0.5 percent against the Swiss franc to
1.0143 francs. The euro was down 0.4 percent versus the
greenback at $1.0643. Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.2
percent at 123.41.
Almost all major currency trading banks are forecasting a
decline to parity in the euro against the dollar in the months
ahead, but the past two weeks have proved be stickier for the
dollar than some expected. Options markets also point to
substantial barriers to further gains between current levels and
March and April highs around $1.0450.
"The big risk is that the minutes convey that many FOMC
members are less convinced on a December hike than the market
now thinks and could easily be swayed by market uncertainty or
other events to wait another couple of meetings, said CitiFX
head of G10 FX strategy, Steven Englander, in a research note.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by W Simon and Diane Craft)