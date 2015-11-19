(Adds quote, updates prices)
* Dollar struggles to capitalize on signs Fed ready to move
* Euro pushes back above $1.07
* Yen edges to session high after BoJ holds steady as
expected
* Australian, New Zealand dollars biggest gainers
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 19 The dollar weakened across the
board on Thursday after rising for four straight sessions, as
investors cashed in recent gains driven by widespread
expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate increase
next month.
The minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting released
on Wednesday reinforced the rate hike view, providing broad,
long-term support for the dollar.
However, the minutes also pointed to a debate among Fed
policymakers about the U.S. economic outlook, which may have
affected sentiment about an impending rate hike in December,
some analysts said. That could also partly explain why the
dollar weakened despite a generally upbeat view on the U.S.
economy, they added.
"The release of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)
minutes provided few surprises to market participants:
policymakers have become more optimistic on the U.S. economy, as
a rate hike in December now looks nearly certain," said
Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at FXCM-owned DailyFX.
"This retracement in the dollar appears to be of the
profit-taking variety, not the early stages of a major
reversal."
In late trading, the dollar fell 0.7 percent against the
yen to 122.82. The yen strengthened after the Bank of
Japan kept policy steady.
The dollar index was down 0.7 percent at 98.953. On
Wednesday, the index hit a seven-month peak.
Losses in the dollar index were mainly driven by the
greenback's fall against the euro. The euro on Thursday rose 0.7
percent to $1.0733.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand and Australian dollars
were the biggest gainers against the U.S. currency, both
rising more than 1 percent.
"Markets for a while now have discussed ad nauseam the
specter of U.S. borrowing rates rising as soon as next month
that the topic doesn't seem to be packing as much punch for the
dollar," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western
Union Business Solutions in Washington.
"A rate hike is virtually priced into the dollar that
markets appear to be looking beyond December to the road ahead
in 2016 for Fed policy."
The fed funds futures curve is pricing in two rate hikes
with a minimal chance of a third throughout 2016.
Data showing a fall in U.S. initial jobless claims last week
and a slight pick-up in factory activity also supported a rate
hike in December.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, additional reporting by
Patrick Graham in London; Editing by G Crosse and Meredith
Mazzilli)