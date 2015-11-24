* Yen, Swiss franc up on Russia-Turkey fears
* Investors brush off U.S. Q3 GDP upwards revision
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 24 The U.S. dollar edged down on
Tuesday as investors piled into safe-haven currencies on
concerns about rising tension between Russia and Turkey,
shrugging off positive data on the U.S. economy.
The U.S. gross domestic product grew 2.1 percent in the
third quarter, a healthier clip than initially thought, the
government said.
The upward revision for GDP, one of the most important
indicators of growth, could give the U.S. Federal Reserve the
confidence to raise interest rates next month.
However, investors continued to favor the yen and Swiss
franc, as they seemed more concerned with events in the Middle
East where a Russian plane was shot down by Turkish forces near
the Syrian border.
"That's the thing with backward-facing data. It's
encouraging to see the improvement or the upgrade in growth, but
it's still a stale piece of data," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington. "We're talking about the third quarter, more of a
rear-view mirror, so the markets are more concerned about (the
fourth quarter) and looking forward."
In addition to the GDP revision, the U.S. housing sector
showed further strength in the third quarter as U.S.
single-family home prices rose in September at a faster pace
than in August and above market expectations.
The euro added 0.25 percent against the greenback to
$1.0661. The dollar hit a session low against the Japanese yen
after the GDP release, falling to 122.47 yen, off 0.3
percent. The dollar also hit session low versus the Swiss franc
ahead of the GDP report's release, last down 0.2 percent
to 1.0165 francs per dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against
six major world currencies, fell 0.25 percent to 99.559. It
touched a new eight-month high on Monday.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Bill Rigby)