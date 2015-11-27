(Recasts with U.S. trade, adds quote, updates price, changes
dateline; previous LONDON)
* Dollar index hits 8-month high
* Speculation SNB will match any ECB easing hits franc
* Yuan fixed lower, drags currency down offshore
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 27 The dollar hit an eight-month
high against a basket of currencies on Friday as speculation the
Swiss National Bank could follow the European Central Bank in
cutting deposit rates further pushed major competitors lower.
The dollar rose to its highest against the Swiss franc since
August 2010 on speculation the SNB will cut its deposit rates
deeper into negative territory next week.
The euro, under pressure all week from expectations the ECB
will also loosen policy further to support the euro zone
economy, fell below $1.06 in trade thinned by the Thanksgiving
holiday weekend in the United States.
It fell 0.2 percent against the dollar to $1.0588.
"People are coming back in here picking up a few dollars
again," said Firas Askari, global head of FX trading at BMO
Capital Markets in Toronto. "Give me a reason to sell U.S.
dollars. Given the geopolitical environment, given the monetary
policy, I find it hard."
Most analysts anticipate the Federal Reserve will raise U.S.
interest rates next month, strengthening the dollar, two weeks
after the ECB is expected to announce further easing.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six
major currencies, touched a high of 100.200, closing in on its
yearly peak of 100.390.
China's yuan, or renminbi, was among the other big movers in
major currency markets, with offshore rates hitting their
weakest in more than two months ahead of a decision on
Monday on whether to include it in the IMF's basket of reserve
currencies.
The yuan was again fixed weaker by Chinese
authorities and offshore rates fell ahead of the IMF's decision.
The currency is expected to be added to the basket, but with a
lower weighting than previously estimated, due to the relative
scarce use of the RMB in financial transactions worldwide.
The 0.25 percent fall in the tightly controlled rate of the
renminbi was much less than a more than 5 percent collapse in
Shanghai share prices.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)