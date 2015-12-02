(Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
* Dollar hits 7-1/2-month high against euro
* Yellen says looking forward to rate hike
* Dollar hits two-week high against yen
* Dollar pares gains on profit-taking, reduced risk appetite
By Sam Forgione and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 2 The U.S. dollar hit its highest
against the euro in more than seven months on Wednesday after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted at a nearing rate
hike, but the greenback pared gains on profit-taking and reduced
risk appetite.
Yellen said she was "looking forward" to a U.S. interest
rate hike that will be seen as a testament to the economy's
recovery from recession. Speaking at the Economic Club of
Washington, she added that holding rates at zero for too long
could pose a risk to financial stability.
While the comments sent the euro to $1.05500, its lowest
level against the greenback since mid-April, the euro later
pared its losses after reduced risk appetite and profit-taking
led traders to trim dollar bets. The euro was last down 0.14
percent against the dollar at $1.06185.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, hit its highest level since
April 2003 of 100.510 after the Yellen remarks, but also
pared its gains and was last up just 0.19 percent at 99.980.
"The dollar bumped up against some technical resistance
against the euro, which resulted in a little bit of
profit-taking and squaring positions ahead of tomorrow's ECB
governing council meeting and also Friday's payrolls," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington.
The dollar remained slightly higher against the euro at the
end of the U.S. trading session given the Yellen comments, data
showing U.S. private employers added a larger-than-expected
217,000 jobs in November, and the likelihood of the ECB cutting
rates deeper into negative territory when it meets on Thursday,
analysts said.
"We would probably be much higher in the euro versus the
dollar if not for the fact that Yellen came out, U.S. numbers
were strong, and we've got the ECB tomorrow. We'd probably be
closer to $1.07 now," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign
exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago.
The dollar, which hit a two-week high against the yen of
123.680 yen after the Yellen comments, also pared its gains
against the Japanese currency but remained up 0.27 percent at
123.210 yen.
Analysts said an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday
led traders to favor the dollar over the yen given higher yields
in the United States compared to Japanese debt.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss;
Editing by Andrew Hay and Chizu Nomiyama)