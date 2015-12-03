* Euro hits nearly one-month high against dollar

* Dollar index hits nearly one-month low

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Dec 3 The U.S. dollar hit a nearly one-month low against the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut its interest rate on deposits by just 10 basis points, disappointing some euro short-sellers who were expecting a sharper move.

The euro surged to $1.08940, its highest level since Nov. 6, after the decision and ECB President Mario Draghi's comments at a press conference. Draghi said the central bank could make other moves later if needed and described the decision to reinvest principal repayments on bonds it has already bought to maintain liquidity as "very significant."

The euro rallied against the dollar because "expectations were just too elevated," said Jens Nordvig, Nomura global head of FX strategy. "The psychology banking too much on Draghi 'overdelivering.'"

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, hit 98.282, its lowest level in nearly a month, before paring losses. The dollar also hit a session low against the yen of 122.865 yen.

The euro was last up 1.76 percent against the dollar at $1.08020. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)