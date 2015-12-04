* Comments from ECB's Draghi weaken euro
* Traders reestablish short bets against euro
* U.S. jobs data supports expectations for Dec. Fed rate
hike
* Euro set for biggest weekly pct gain vs dollar in 7 months
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 4 The U.S. dollar regained some
ground against the euro on Friday after European Central Bank
president Mario Draghi said the ECB could deploy more stimulus
if needed, leading traders to reestablish short positions in the
currency.
Draghi said the ECB is confident its latest measures will
allow it to achieve its inflation target but stands ready to do
more monetary stimulus if needed.
The comments came after the ECB announced a bare-minimum
easing package on Thursday that disappointed expectations for a
more dramatic move and led traders to scramble to unwind hefty
short bets against the euro.
The euro hit a session low of $1.08360 after Draghi's
comments, but did not stray far from Thursday's elevated levels.
The euro posted its biggest one-day percentage gain against the
dollar in nearly seven years on Thursday and hit a one-month
high of $1.09810.
The euro remained on track for its biggest weekly percentage
gain against the dollar in seven months.
"Are they doing their best to smooth the market and stem any
panic? Yes, absolutely," said Greg Anderson, global head of FX
strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York, in reference to
Draghi's comments. He said Draghi's remarks may have encouraged
people to reestablish short bets against the euro.
Before Draghi's remarks, the euro was little changed against
the dollar despite stronger-than-expected November U.S. jobs
data that reinforced expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
would hike interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade
later this month.
"It's solidified now: the Fed will raise rates" at its
December meeting, Anderson said. The Labor Department data
showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 211,000 last month.
The jobs data helped the dollar gain against the yen, since
rate hikes are expected to boost the dollar by driving
investment flows into the United States.
"The (U.S. jobs data) guarantees the Fed tightening, and the
dollar/yen is up as a result of that," said Kathy Lien, managing
director of FX strategy for BK Asset Management.
The euro was last down 0.67 percent against the dollar at
$1.08680. The dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was last up 0.76
percent at 98.363.
The dollar was last up 0.49 percent against the yen
at 123.200 yen. The dollar was last up 0.36 percent
against the Swiss franc at 0.99690 franc.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Frances Kerry)