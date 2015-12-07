* Dollar rebounds again after Friday U.S. jobs data, oil
fall
* Kiwi hit by speculation of interest rate cut this week
* Crude drop hurts Norwegian crown, oil-linked currencies
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 7 The dollar rose broadly on
Monday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to
raise interest rates next week following a solid November jobs
report.
The New Zealand dollar and Norwegian crown were big losers
to the greenback as commodity prices tumbled again and traders
reckoned central banks would embark on more policy stimulus to
help their economies.
"It's pretty much a done deal they will move," said Charles
St-Arnaud, currency strategist at Nomura Securities
International in New York, referring to the Fed which holds a
policy meeting on Dec. 15-16.
U.S. interest rate futures implied traders are pricing in
about a 78 percent chance that U.S. policymakers will raise
rates for the first time in nine years next week, according to
CME Group's FedWatch program.
The greenback climbed for a second day following last
Thursday's stunning 3 percent fall against the euro after the
European Central Bank delivered less stimulus than the market
expected.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.0843, while the
dollar edged up about 0.1 percent to 123.32 yen.
The dollar's rise on Monday was limited by a drop in U.S.
Treasuries yields as stock prices across the world fell, led by
weakness in energy shares. U.S. two-year yields
slipped about 2 basis points to 0.931 percent.
While the greenback gained about a third of a percent
against a basket of currencies, it surged 1.5 percent against
the New Zealand dollar to $0.6647 ahead of Wednesday's
meeting of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Another cut in
interest rates there is on the table but, many say, is not
priced in by markets.
The dollar was up 1.6 percent against the Norwegian crown at
8.6579 crowns as Brent oil futures in London fell to near
seven-year lows on OPEC's disagreement on output cuts and the
dollar's rebound that made it more expensive to buy crude
globally.
Brent futures for January 2016 delivery settled 5
percent lower at $40.73 a barrel.
The drop in oil prices knocked the Canadian dollar to its
weakest level against the greenback in 11 years. The loonie was
last down over 1 percent at C$1.3512 to the dollar.
The greenback climbed to its strongest level against the
Russian ruble since late August, last up 2 percent at 69.42
rubles.
"The continued decline in oil prices are putting downward
pressure on these currencies," St-Arnaud said.
