* Euro gives back most of Wednesday's gains vs dollar
* Markets convinced Fed will raise rates next week
* Australian dollar jumps on jobs data surprise
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Dec 10 The dollar rose sharply against
the euro on Thursday, rebounding from one-month lows reached a
day earlier, as markets refocused on an expected interest rate
increase from the Federal Reserve.
The euro fell 0.8 percent versus the dollar, turning
back a chunk of the previous day's 1.1 percent gain, which came
after comments from the European Central Bank's Ewald Nowotny
fueled doubts about how much U.S. and European policy will
diverge.
Investors expect the Fed to tighten monetary policy while
the ECB eases. But the reduction in the European bank's deposit
interest rate was smaller than expected, and Nowotny's comments
extended fears the ECB may not take further action.
As uncertainty has grown about the European leg of policy
divergence, investors remain convinced the Fed will raise rates
at its Dec. 15-16 meeting, which has supported the dollar.
"You are seeing people become more convinced that the Fed is
going to move on autopilot," said Karl Schamotta, director of FX
strategy and structured products at Cambridge Mercantile Group
in Toronto.
"Therefore you are seeing a unidirectional pattern in the
market. A lot of the flurry that happened yesterday is
percolating out of the market."
Fed fund futures show markets believe there is an 85 percent
chance the Fed will raise rates next week. A recent Reuters poll
showed that all but one of 18 brokerages that deal directly with
the Fed expect a rate increase.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major rivals, rose 0.6 percent to 97.945.
The Australian dollar rose more than 1 percent
versus the dollar, boosted by a jobs report showing the
strongest Australian employment growth in more than 15 years.
That pushed the Aussie sharply up from the previous day's
two-week low of $0.7169.
While some questioned the report's strength, it showed the
Australian economy moving away from dependence on mining, said
Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac
Banking Corporation in New York.
"The (jobs) number, along with retail sales, GDP, and a
bunch of other numbers, suggests the economy is actually
stabilizing," he said. "It's not doing as badly as many people
thought because of the commodities trade hit."
Reporting by Dion Rabouin
in London; Editing by David Gregorio)