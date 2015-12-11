(Recasts with U.S. data)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Dec 11 The dollar fell on Friday
against key world currencies amid a selloff sparked by market
volatility concerns and slumping commodity prices that
overshadowed solid U.S. retail sales data.
The greenback had edged higher in morning trading against
major rivals, and got a modest bump from U.S. retail sales data
that showed consumer spending rising strongly. But it turned
negative shortly after as the data looked unsupportive of
further monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve
beyond December's heavily anticipated rate increase.
"At this point, the market is shifting its focus off next
week's Fed rate hike, which has largely been baked in, and onto
the path of normalization in 2016," said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"So these external macro factors could limit the scope of
Fed hikes next year and that is weighing on the dollar."
Global market volatility, weakness in commodities, and a
continued devaluation of the Chinese yuan have added to fears of
an international slowdown, said Esiner.
That pushed the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc up
broadly versus the dollar. The dollar fell 0.5 percent versus
the yen to 121.01 yen. Against the franc, the
dollar fell 0.7 percent to 0.9805 franc.
"Generally, the market used the initial modest rally and
sold into it, just on the back of no risk appetite," said Ron
Simpson, director of currency research at Action Economics in
Tampa, Florida.
"It looks like another risk-off session with global equities
down and commodities prices still under pressure. So, I think
that's going to put pressure on the dollar overall."
U.S. producer prices showed an increase in November as the
cost of services increased, but the underlying trend continued
to point to weak inflation pressures. The mixed numbers also
helped pushed the euro, which had been negative against the
dollar leading up to the data release.
The euro rose 0.7 percent against the dollar to
$1.1016.
