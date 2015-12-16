* Fed raises benchmark interest rates
* Euro gains against dollar
* Dollar index dips from over one-week high
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 16 The U.S. dollar fell against a
basket of major currencies in the wake of the Federal Reserve's
first benchmark interest rate hike in nearly a decade, erasing
gains made immediately after the decision.
The U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee raised the
range of its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to
between 0.25 and 0.50 percent, ending a lengthy debate about
whether the economy was strong enough to withstand higher
borrowing costs.
The Fed made clear this was a tentative start to a "gradual"
tightening cycle and that in deciding its next move it would put
a premium on monitoring inflation, which is mired below target.
The median projected target interest rate for 2016 remained
1.375 percent, implying four quarter-point rate hikes next year.
In a news conference following the Fed statement, Fed Chair
Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy had held up and grown at a
solid pace.
The dollar index, which hit a more than one-week high of
98.558 after the Fed rate decision, was last down 0.43 percent
at 97.806.
While the implied pace of four quarter-point increases in
2016 should have led the dollar higher, the Fed's verbal cues
that it would follow a gradual pace of hikes weighed on the
greenback against the euro, said Jason Leinwand, managing
director at derivatives advisory firm Riverside Risk Advisors in
New York.
"Some of the comments in the statement were very clear that
they're not going to be raising on a regular basis," Leinwand
said.
The euro was last up 0.47 percent against the dollar at
$1.09850 after hitting a session low of $1.08880
immediately after the Fed decision.
The dollar was last mostly flat against the yen at 121.600
yen after hitting a one-week high against the Japanese
currency of 122.300 immediately after the Fed decision.
The dollar was last down 0.8 percent against the Swiss franc
at 0.98350 franc.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)