* Dollar index hits two-week high of 99.294
* Euro hits 1-1/2-wk low vs dollar
* Offshore yuan holds near lowest in over four months
* Sterling hits 8-month low vs dollar
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 17 The U.S. dollar hovered near a
two-week high against a basket of other major currencies on
Thursday a day after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates,
on the view that the central bank's move would make U.S. assets
more attractive.
Analysts said the monetary policy divergence between the
tightening Fed and stimulative European Central Bank and Bank of
Japan was firmly in place and drawing demand for the greenback.
The Fed's tightening policy fuels demand for higher-yielding
U.S. debt compared to bonds in Europe and Japan, driving
investment flows into the United States and boosting the dollar.
The euro fell 1 percent against the dollar to $1.08020, its
lowest in a week and a half and last held near that level at
$1.08070. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of six major currencies, hit a
two-week high of 99.294 and was last up 1.4 percent at
99.232.
"The Fed is gradually moving higher whereas other central
banks, including the European Central Bank and the Bank of
Japan, are maintaining accommodative policy," said Eric Viloria,
currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York. "This
is supportive of the dollar over time," he said.
Although Fed Chair Janet Yellen said Wednesday that
tightening would be gradual, Fed officials' median projected
target rate for 2016 remained at 1.375 percent. This implies
four quarter-point rate hikes next year.
Analysts said some traders' surprise that the Fed's rate
forecasts were not reduced continued to support the dollar.
"The median projection stuck to a trajectory for fed funds
which is more hawkish than the market has been and even
continues to price in," said Thierry Albert Wizman, global
interest rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie Limited in
New York.
The dollar hit a more than one-week high against the
Japanese yen of 122.880 yen. Sterling hit a roughly
eight-month low against the dollar of $1.48685.
China's yuan hit its lowest in more than four months in
offshore trading against the dollar, of 6.5705. The
onshore rate hit a 4-1/2-year low of 6.4842, falling
for a 10th day in a row and its worst run on record.
