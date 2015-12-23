* Dollar index stays above 50-day moving average
* U.S. consumer data offset durables, home sales figures
* Wall Street gains help snap greenback's 3-day decline
* Sterling rebounds from 8-month lows amid Brexit worries
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 23 The dollar held steady in light
trading on Wednesday, supported by higher U.S. bond yields as
data suggested a modest pace of economic expansion into
year-end, albeit perhaps not enough for the Federal Reserve to
quicken its pace on future rate increases.
Analysts said gains in Wall Street stock prices also
underpinned support for the greenback, which snapped its
three-session losing streak.
"Higher U.S. Treasuries yields is providing some support for
the dollar," said Eric Viloria, currency strategist at Wells
Fargo Securities in New York. "Data on the margin are somewhat
helping the dollar as well."
Two-year Treasury yields edged up more than 1
basis point to 0.993 percent following data that showed a decent
0.3 percent rise in personal income last month and consumer
sentiment hitting a five-month high in December. The Standard &
Poor's 500 stock index was up 1.2 percent in late
trading.
The latest snapshot on the consumer sector, which accounts
for two-thirds of the U.S. economy, offset disappointing data on
durable goods orders and new home sales.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six currencies, was fractionally higher at 98.292.
It held above its 50-day moving average, signaling its bullish
trend remained intact.
The euro slipped 0.35 percent to $1.0915 and 0.6
percent to 131.88 yen.
The dollar fell for a fourth straight session against the
yen, last down 0.2 percent at 120.83 yen.
Analysts expected the greenback to stay within its recent
trading ranges against major currencies as trading volume falls
further due to year-end holidays.
U.S. and most European financial markets will close on
Friday for Christmas.
Meanwhile, a downward revision to 0.4 percent for UK GDP had
little impact on sterling, which was up 0.3 percent at $1.4873
. It had hit an eight-month low of $1.4806 on Tuesday,
with analysts citing growing concerns about a British exit from
Europe following a referendum on the issue which could be held
as early as June.
"The referendum is keeping uncertainty high and demand for
sterling low, and ... that should continue for the coming weeks
and months," said currency strategist Manuel Oliveri with Credit
Agricole in London.
