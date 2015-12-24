* Dollar hits 2-month low vs yen
* U.S., most European markets shut for Christmas Friday
* Higher oil prices help commodity-linked currencies
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 24 The dollar fell against a
basket of currencies on Thursday, putting it on track for its
steepest monthly loss since April, as traders resumed booking
profit on bullish bets on the greenback following the U.S.
interest rate hike last week.
A bounce in oil prices from 11-year lows supported the
Canadian dollar, Norwegian crown and other commodity-linked
currencies.
Trading volumes were a fraction of daily averages, with
skeletal staffing at bank trading desks in London and New York
ahead of Christmas Day on Friday, when U.S. and European
financial markets will be closed.
Despite this week's decline, most analysts remained upbeat
on the dollar's longer-term advance as the Federal Reserve is
expected to continue to raise rates, possibly four times in
2016. The analysts' forecast gain for the dollar was far smaller
than a year ago, and there was less consensus on which
currencies it could gain against.
"The Fed is on track to raise rates in 2016, which will be
critical for the dollar," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency
strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
Last week, the U.S. central bank raised rates for the first
time in nearly a decade, lifting the target range of its policy
rate by a quarter point to 0.25-0.50 percent.
Since the hike, the dollar has weakened against major
currencies as traders reduced their long positions on the
greenback, analysts said.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's value
against a group of six currencies, was 0.4 percent lower at
97.979, putting it on track for a weekly loss of 0.75 percent.
On the month, it has fallen 2.2 percent, which would be biggest
drop since April.
The dollar hit a near two-month low against the yen. It was
last down 0.5 percent at 120.27 yen.
The euro rose 0.4 percent against the dollar to $1.0953
, but dipped 0.1 percent to 131.75 yen.
A rebound in oil prices from 11-year lows supported the
currencies of oil exporters such as Canada and Norway.
The Canadian dollar was flat at C$1.3852, while the
Norwegian crown climbed 0.4 percent to 8.6903 crowns per U.S.
dollar.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars also
got a boost following a brutal late-year sell-off of oil and
other commodities. The Aussie was up 0.5 percent at $0.7273 and
the Kiwi was up 0.6 percent at $0.6838.
Sterling was up 0.4 percent at $1.4928 after
British data showed banks approved 20 percent more mortgages in
November than a year ago.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Dan Grebler and Bernadette Baum)