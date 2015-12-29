* Risk appetite pressures euro
* Dollar slips against Mexican peso, Brazilian real
* Ruble recovers on oil price gains
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 29 The U.S. dollar gained against
the euro on Tuesday after greater risk appetite hurt demand for
the shared currency and new pressure from short sellers likely
weighed, while the Russian ruble recovered on higher oil prices.
Investors sought riskier assets, including stocks and
emerging market currencies, after a recovery in oil prices
boosted sentiment. The greater risk appetite hurt the euro,
which traders view as a safer funding currency, given its low
yield.
"We've had a turnaround in risk appetite today," said Greg
Anderson, global head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets in
New York. "Euro longs are getting squeezed out of the market."
The euro hit $1.09090, its lowest since Dec. 24. The U.S.
dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, rose to 98.371 from a nearly
two-week low early Tuesday of 97.799.
Traders may have also reinitiated short bets against the
euro, said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Deutsche Bank
in New York.
Traders who had reversed short bets after the European
Central Bank's smaller-than-expected stimulus move early this
month may have begun shorting the currency again, Galy said,
given the likelihood that higher rates in the United States will
continue to boost the dollar.
"It may well be that some investors have started putting
back some (euro) short bets on," Galy said. "People are
expecting yields to be appealing in the United States, and that
drives demand for dollar cash."
In their latest projections earlier this month, Federal
Reserve policymakers indicated they expected four rate hikes
next year.
The greater risk appetite led the dollar to slip against
emerging market currencies such as the Mexican peso and
Brazilian real. The dollar hit a nearly one-week low against the
Mexican peso of 17.15 pesos, and reached a more than
two-week low against the real of 3.8387 reais.
The dollar slipped against the Russian ruble after hitting a
more than one-year high against the currency of 72.84 rubles
. The ruble rebounded on the gains in oil prices since
Russia is an exporter of the commodity. Brent crude rose
nearly 3 percent.
The euro was down 0.26 percent against the dollar at
$1.09370. The dollar was mostly flat against the yen
at 120.420 yen.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index
jumped nearly 1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)