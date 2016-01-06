* Fed minutes hint gradual rate hikes due to low inflation
* Four rate hikes in 2016 "in the ballpark" -Fed's Fischer
* Yuan slides further, offshore rates hit record lows
* Yen near three-month high vs dollar, nine-month high vs
euro
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 6 The dollar slipped on Wednesday
from one-month highs against a basket of currencies as minutes
of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in December suggested
further U.S. rate increases would be gradual because of concerns
about persistently low inflation.
Worries about the Chinese economy sent the yuan to its
lowest level since the 2010 opening of its offshore market and
intensified losses across global stock markets.
Anxious traders piled into the low-risk Japanese yen, which
hovered near a three-month high versus the greenback and a
nine-month peak against the euro.
"They put a lot of caveats in their liftoff. It's a theme
that may haunt the dollar," David Rodriguez, quantitative
strategist at FXCM in New York, said of the Fed decision.
Fed policymakers at the Dec. 15-16 meeting decided to raised
interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade, although
some worried inflation could get stuck at dangerously low
levels, according to the minutes.
Despite market turbulence since the start of 2016 and data
that signaled a cooling in U.S. business activities, a top
Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday the central bank
remains on track for four more rate increases in 2016.
"My view is that those numbers are in the ballpark," Fed
Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer told CNBC television.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
group of six currencies, was down 0.2 percent in late
trading at 99.160, a shade below the one-month peak set on
Tuesday.
Sharp stock market losses in the first three trading days of
2016 triggered by worries about the world's second-biggest
economy unleashed a safe-haven scramble for the yen.
"Everyone has been taken by surprise by the scale of the
volatility this week. It's all driven by China," said Gian Marco
Salcioli, head of FX sales at Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Banca IMI
in Milan.
In addition, claims by North Korea that it successfully
tested a powerful nuclear bomb propelled the yen higher against
the euro and the dollar.
The greenback fell 0.5 percent to 118.49 yen, while
the euro slipped 0.1 percent to 127.79 yen.
Investors were spooked by the rapid weakening of the Chinese
currency, which fell almost 2.5 percent in just three days. That
almost matched August's one-off devaluation, which touched off a
global stock market selloff.
After the People's Bank of China again fixed its onshore
rates for the yuan lower, the less-regulated
offshore rates for the currency fell more than 1 percent against
the dollar to a record low of 6.7315 in London trade.
