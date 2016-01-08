* Dollar on track for worst week vs yen in four months
* Little U.S. wage growth raises doubt on more rate hikes
* Investors cautious on long dollar positions due to China
* PBOC sets higher yuan fix for first time in 9 days
(Updates to late market action)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 8 The dollar rose on Friday on
steps taken by China to ease this week's market turbulence and
on U.S. jobs gains in December, but the rise was limited by
worries over whether Beijing has done enough to calm its
battered stock market.
Steep losses across global stock markets this week on fears
about further slowing in the world's second-biggest economy have
clouded investors' outlook on the greenback and on whether the
Federal Reserve has room to raise U.S. interest rates further,
if at all, in 2016, analysts said.
"The market's reaction is something between curious and
concerning," Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM
Brokerage in Chicago said of the December U.S. payrolls report.
The dollar's rebound from Thursday's drop picked up after
data showed U.S. employers added 292,000 workers in December,
far above the 200,000 forecast in a Reuters poll.
The gains faded as traders focused on the absence of wage
growth last month, which analysts reckoned would cause U.S.
inflation to struggle to rise to 2 percent, the Fed's goal.
"This suggests inflation may be weak in 2016. It would be
hard for them to deliver four hikes this year," said Charles
St-Arnaud, currency strategist with Nomura Securities in New
York.
U.S. interest rates futures implied traders have priced in
two rate increases in 2016, half the increases hinted at by Fed
Vice Chair Stanley Fischer earlier this week, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.3 percent at
98.553, far below the session high of 99.183.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.0895, paring
its weekly gain against the dollar to 0.4 percent.
Against the yen, the greenback clung to a 0.2 percent gain,
at 117.87 yen, bringing its weekly loss to 2.2 percent, which
was the largest in four months, according to EBS data.
While traders sought to assess the impact of the latest U.S.
jobs data on the Fed's rate-hike plan, they remain jittery about
China, analysts said.
The yuan, down by up to 3 percent in offshore trading this
week, stabilized on reports of outright intervention by
Chinese state-owned banks and temporary bans on Chinese banks
selling dollars.
The yuan was fixed higher by the People's Bank of China
for the first time in nine days on Friday.
Sources told Reuters that PBOC is under growing pressure
from policy advisers to let the yuan fall potentially by another
10 to 15 percent.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Leslie Adler)