(Corrects date of dollar index's two-month high and euro's
10-week low to Monday from Friday, adds dropped word in third
paragraph, removes extraneous word in fourth paragraph)
* Dollar index slips from two-month high
* Euro hits session high of $1.1173
* April core PCE data in line with expectations
* Chicago PMI data weaker than expected
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 31 The U.S. dollar was mostly flat
against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after U.S.
economic data failed to support expectations for a June or July
Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last nearly
unchanged at 95.564, down from a two-month high of 95.968 hit on
Monday. The euro hit a session high of $1.1173, up from a more
than 10-week low of $1.1096 hit on Monday.
The dollar index remained on track for its biggest monthly
increase in six months in May, of about 2.7 percent, boosted by
a jump in expectations in recent weeks of a near-term Fed rate
increase. The dollar was set for its biggest monthly gain
against the yen in 1-1/2 years, of about 4.3 percent.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index,
excluding the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.2
percent last month after edging up 0.1 percent in March. In the
12 months through April the core PCE rose 1.6 percent, matching
its increase in March.
The core PCE is the Fed's preferred inflation measure and is
running below the U.S. central bank's 2 percent target. Analysts
said the latest reading, which they considered the most
important economic data released on Tuesday, did not support
bets on a June or July Fed rate hike by failing to show
improvement or beat expectations.
"We need a preponderance of U.S. data to beat expectations
for rate hike expectations to increase," said Greg Anderson,
global head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The Chicago Purchasing Management Index came in at 49.3 for
May, below expectations for a rise to 50.7. That also weighed on
the greenback.
Analysts said comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Friday
failed to continue supporting the dollar after pushing the
dollar index to a two-month high. Yellen said a rate increase in
coming months "would be appropriate" if the economy and labor
market continue to improve.
The Fed's language has hedged against a near-term rate hike
with provisos such as "if" or "so long as," which has hurt
investors' confidence in a June or July rate increase from the
central bank, said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at
Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York.
He said traders were awaiting Friday's U.S. May employment
report for greater clarity on Fed rate hike probabilities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)