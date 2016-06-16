(Recasts to lead with sterling, updates prices, adds comments)
* Pro-EU UK member of Parliament dies, EU campaigns
suspended
* Sterling little changed vs dollar after earlier losses
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 16 Sterling rallied from a
two-month low against the euro on Thursday, extending gains
after British police said Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's
opposition Labour Party, had died after being attacked earlier
in the day.
Cox was one of the members of parliament advocating for
Britain to remain in the European Union, an issue that will be
decided in a referendum next week. Cox was attacked as she
prepared to hold a meeting with constituents in Birstall near
Leeds.
EU referendum campaigns were suspended on Thursday following
Cox's killing, with the pro-EU Remain camp falling behind the
Leave camp in polls.
"We're seeing a move in the pound rallying off its lows, the
Treasuries coming off of their highs and the stocks coming off
of their lows because of that," said Lou Brien, market
strategist, at DRW Trading in Chicago.
"People are anticipating that this could be one of those
things that turns a vote back in favor of remain. It would be
liquidation of trades as opposed to putting on trades."
In early afternoon trading, the euro fell 0.2 percent
against sterling on the day at 79.11 pence, after
hitting a two-month peak of 79.94.
Sterling was flat on the day against the dollar at $1.4200
after trading lower for most of the session.
"It's possible that investors are anticipating something of
a sympathy bump for the 'Remain' camp in the context of this,"
said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at ScotiaBank in
Toronto.
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo
Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, said an event
like this matters ahead of the referendum, although he was not
sure whether it is enough to shift the odds to the "Remain"
camp.
Cox's death almost overshadowed news that the Bank of Japan
held off from further easing monetary policy, a non-move that
caused the yen to spike across the board.
The yen jumped to its highest in more than three years
against the euro and its strongest in nearly two years
versus the dollar.
The Japanese currency also hit a three-year peak against
sterling and a four-year high versus the Australian
dollar.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Dion Rabouin, Karen Brettell and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and James Dalgleish)