* Pound rises after this week's slide to 31-year low

* S&P cuts outlook on Australia's rating to negative

* Yen gains, but still shy of post-Brexit highs

NEW YORK, July 7 Sterling rebounded on Thursday after falling two straight days, as better-than-expected UK factory data and a modest revival in risk appetite with the rise in some global stocks encouraged investors to book profits on trades betting against the UK currency.

The British pound's outlook, however, remained bleak after Britain's shock vote to bolt the European Union, with some analysts expecting it to drop to $1.20 in coming months as the Bank of England prepares to ease monetary policy.

"Sterling action is nothing more than a technical flow," said Mark McCormick, North American head of FX strategy, at TD Securities in Toronto.

"We have just seen a lot of panic in the past couple of weeks and now people are starting to square up positions ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report. I think people want to get into that big risk event on the sidelines."

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile traded lower against the yen, with investors cautious ahead of a crucial U.S. non-farms payroll report due on Friday. The consensus forecast is for a 175,000 jobs gain for June, according to a Reuters poll, but investors remained wary given the unexpected negative surprise in payrolls the previous month.

In late morning trading, sterling was up 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.2956, having skidded to a 31-year low of $1.2798 on Wednesday. It has been down more than 14 percent since the Brexit vote.

UK manufacturing and industrial output data for the three months to May were slightly better than expected, but they remained weaker from the previous month. The data, however, has been largely discounted by markets as they cover a period before the Brexit vote.

The dollar was 0.2 percent lower against the yen at 100.92 yen, holding above its trough of 99 yen hit on June 24, the day after the UK vote. It trimmed losses after a report showed after U.S. private payrolls rose more than expected in June and jobless claims were lower than forecast.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private employers hired 172,000 workers in June, beating expectations for a 159,000 gain. In a separate report, the Labor Department said weekly claims declined to a seasonally adjusted 254,000 for the week ended July 2.

The Aussie, meanwhile, fell as low as US$0.7467, after S&P downgraded the outlook on Australia's AAA credit rating to negative from stable. The currency was last US$0.7506, down 0.2 percent on the day. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London)