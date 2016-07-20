* Dollar rises as Fed hike expectations rise
* Yen pressured ahead of next week's BOJ meeting
* ECB meeting on deck Thursday, likely to show dovish bias
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, July 20 The dollar rose on Wednesday,
hitting its highest level in four months against a basket of
currencies, as expectations for central bank easing weighed on
major global peers.
The dollar has benefited in recent weeks from data showing
strength in the U.S. labor market and inflation that has
bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve may raise rates
before the end of the year.
Fed funds futures rates point to investors seeing about a 46
percent chance the Fed will raise interest rates by its December
meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, compared with
less than 20 percent a few weeks ago. Expectations of a Fed
increase come as other major central banks around the world gear
up to ease monetary policy.
"Really, you're kind of seeing the tone in the rest of the
dollar block and the majors be a little bit softer," said Mark
McCormick, North American head of FX strategy at TD Securities
in Toronto. "I think what you're seeing is idiosyncratic risk in
most G10 currencies."
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket
of six major rivals, hit a peak of 97.323 in European
trade, its highest level since March 10. It was last trading at
97.173, up 0.1 percent on the day.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent against the yen to 106.715 yen
, its highest level since June 24, when markets were
shaken by Britain's surprise vote to exit the European Union.
Indications the Bank of Japan will pursue additional
monetary easing, possibly in conjunction with the Japanese
government, have weighed on the yen with a majority of
economists polled by Reuters expecting further BOJ easing.
The euro fell 0.15 percent against the dollar as
markets sold euros ahead of the European Central Bank policy
meeting on Thursday. Policymakers are not expected to announce
further easing but could signal a bias for monetary stimulus in
the future, analysts said.
"The ECB governing council is unlikely to say anything
supportive of the currency at its Thursday meeting," said John
Hardy, head of currency strategy at Saxo Bank.
Meanwhile, sterling outperformed, rising 0.3 percent to
$1.3154 after a Bank of England survey showed no clear
evidence of slowing economic activity after last month's Brexit
vote.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell
for a second day, with the Aussie touching a two-week low, as
expectations for rate cuts or monetary stimulus from the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand and Reserve Bank of Australia abated.
