(Adds market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 29 The U.S. dollar weakened on
Friday after data showed that the U.S. economy grew at a slower
pace than expected in the second quarter, further reducing
expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
in September.
The Japanese yen, meanwhile, soared after the Bank of Japan
expanded stimulus at its highly anticipated meeting, but
disappointed investors who had expected bolder measures to
stimulate growth and raise inflation in Japan's ailing economy.
U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 1.2 percent
annual rate, the Commerce Department said. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast GDP growth rising at a 2.6 percent rate in
the April-June period.
"This isn't bad enough to signal that the U.S. economy is
falling apart, but it's another nail in the coffin of a
September Fed hike," said Steven Englander, global head of
foreign exchange strategy at Citigroup in New York.
The Fed's statement from its policy meeting earlier this
week disappointed some investors who had thought the U.S.
central bank might signal that a rate increase was likely in
September.
Improving economic data in recent weeks had led many
economists and investors to bring forward expectations for the
next rate increase to December, after previously pricing out the
likelihood of a Fed hike this year.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, dropped 1.03 percent to 96.624,
the lowest level since July 5.
The yen jumped 2.39 percent against the dollar to 102.70
yen, the highest level since July 12.
Japan's central bank doubled purchases of exchange-traded
funds (ETFs) and said it will conduct a thorough assessment of
the effects of negative interest rates and its massive
asset-buying program in September, suggesting that a major
overhaul of its stimulus program may be forthcoming.
"I think the market's going to be punting this back and
forth as to whether this is really a disappointment or whether
they are playing for time," Englander said.
"Pushing off of the policy assessment to September helped
them a lot," Englander added, noting that the market reaction
could have been larger.
(Editing by Paul Simao)