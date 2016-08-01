(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline;
* Dollar edges up after 2 pct fall last week
* Yen pares gains made after disappointing BOJ easing
* Focus on Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data for July
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 1 The dollar rebounded on Monday
after its poorest weekly performance in three months the
previous week, helped by gains against the yen, which pulled
back from Friday's three-week highs after the Bank of Japan
eased policy less aggressively than expected.
The dollar shed 2 percent last week against a basket of
currencies after the Federal Reserve gave no hint it
would raise interest rates soon, and on disappointing U.S.
growth data at the end of the week.
"The (GDP) data dented the dollar's previously positive
tone, which was the result of an otherwise positive run of
economic reports over recent weeks," said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
He added that the dollar's decline on Friday followed five
straight weeks of gains, "which arguably made it somewhat ripe
for a pullback."
The dollar, however, did pare Monday's gains after data
showed that the U.S. economy's manufacturing sector in July
expanded at a slower pace than in the previous
month.
In late morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.2 percent
to 95.741.
New York Fed President William Dudley said at a central
bankers' conference in Bali on Monday that the Fed might raise
rates before the November U.S. election if the economy and labor
market improve quickly, although he added that the Fed should be
cautious .
Fed funds futures rates on Monday suggested a 37 percent
probability that the U.S. central bank will hike rates at its
December meeting, down from about 48 percent two weeks
previously, according to CME Group's FedWatch.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.3 percent to 102.355
, recovering from a three-week low. Some analysts think
the yen's decline was temporary.
Luzdary Hammad, research analyst at FXTM in Nicosia, Cyprus
said the BoJ's under-delivery of stimulus measures came amid
overall central bank caution, which consequently spurred a wave
of risk aversion.
"This combination of risk aversion and central bank inaction
could strengthen the yen further, consequently punishing the
already fragile Japanese economy," Hammad added.
Investors will focus this week on a heavy economic calendar,
with central bank meetings in Australia and the U.K. and
culminating in Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)