* New Zealand rate cut disappoints high expectations
* U.S. retail sales, Yellen speech in focus
LONDON)
By Karen Brettell and Anirban Nag
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 11 The New Zealand dollar
surged to its highest in more than a year on Thursday after its
central bank cut rates by 25 basis points to 2.0 percent, a
smaller cut than some investors had expected.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said a strong kiwi was
driving it to cut rates and that it saw potential for one more
reduction by year-end and another by mid-2017.
Traders said that was too slow relative to some expectations
of a 50-basis-point cut, going into Thursday's meeting.
The New Zealand dollar rose to $0.7351, its highest since
May 2015, before settling back to $0.7253, up 0.82
percent on the day.
"The RBNZ has made it clear for a long time that it wants to
see the kiwi depreciate, sometimes less and sometimes more
explicitly," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, currency strategist at
Commerzbank. "... it does not deliver enough to achieve this."
The kiwi and Australian dollar have been buoyed by the
allure of relatively high bond yields. New Zealand dollar
10-year government bonds have a yield of around 2.1
percent, compared with negative yields in Japan and Germany.
Investors have been encouraged to take on extra risk due to
low volatility in foreign exchange and other markets as central
banks in Europe and Japan add stimulus - even if they are
uncomfortable with some valuations.
"Investors are saying assets are expensive, but the
environment right now is very positive for adding risk," said
Steven Englander, global head of foreign exchange strategy at
Citigroup in New York.
The U.S. dollar was marginally higher against a basket of
six major currencies, rising 0.08 percent to 95.735, after
falling on Wednesday.
The greenback has traded within a relatively tight range
this month as investors wait for new indications on when the
Federal Reserve is likely to next raise interest rates.
Retail sales data for July on Friday is the next major U.S
economic indicator. Investors are also focused on Fed Chair
Janet Yellen's speech at the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole
symposium on Aug. 26.
Sterling hit a one-month low of $1.2936 amid more
signs of weakness in Britain's housing market.
A housing report from the Royal Institute of Chartered
Surveyors added to signs the British economy was slowing, which
have weighed on the pound since June's vote to leave the
European Union.
(Reporting by Karen Brettell in New York and Anirban Nag in
London; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)