NEW YORK Aug 12 The U.S. dollar weakened on
Friday after U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly flat in July,
while producer prices also unexpectedly fell in the month,
raising concerns about the strength of third-quarter economic
growth.
Economists had forecast overall retail sales to rise 0.4
percent. The drop in producer prices, meanwhile, was the first
decline since March and the largest since September 2015.
"The U.S. retail sales data in particular is causing the
dollar to weaken," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency
strategy at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.
"The soft U.S. figure and its potential implications for
Federal Reserve policy is probably going to be the most notable
driver of the markets for the balance of today's session,"
Bennenbroek said.
The dollar dropped 0.46 percent against a basket of six
major currencies to 95.412, after falling as low as
95.254, the lowest in a week. The greenback also tumbled 0.89
percent against the yen to 101.05 and 0.57 percent
against the euro to $1.1197.
The dollar had rallied a week ago after data showed that
employers added more jobs than expected in July, raising
expectations the Federal Reserve will raise rates this year.
It gave up those gains this week, however, as investors see
a rate hike in September as a long shot and with the Fed's
December meeting still far away.
The Fed will release minutes from its July meeting next
Wednesday, with the focus then likely to turn to Chair Janet
Yellen's speech at the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium on Aug. 26.
Asian and antipodean currencies reversed earlier weakness on
the U.S. data. They fell overnight after data showed China's
economic activity slowed in July, with investment growing at its
slowest pace since the turn of the century.
The weaker-than-expected Chinese data covered investment,
lending, retail spending and factory output.
The Australian dollar was up 0.27 percent against the
greenback to $0.7715, after earlier falling to $0.7671. The New
Zealand dollar gained 0.57 percent against the U.S. dollar to
$0.72454 after earlier falling to $0.7186.
The kiwi and Australian dollar have been buoyed this week by
investors reaching for yields as European and Japanese bond
yields offer, in many cases, negative returns.
