(Updates prices, adds comment, U.S. data changes byline,
dateline; previous LONDON)
* Policymakers meet in Wyoming retreat later on Thursday
* Dollar/yen could rally if Yellen sounds hawkish
* U.S. durables rise, weekly jobless claims fall
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 25 The dollar slipped on Thursday
as some investors squared positions before the annual global
central bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen may offer new guidance on
U.S. monetary policy.
Recent upbeat statements on the U.S. economy by Fed
officials including Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer and New York
Fed President William Dudley have prompted investors to raise
bets interest rates will increase sooner rather than later. Some
believe Yellen could echo their signals.
U.S. data on Thursday added to the bullish outlook on
interest rates, with a 1.6 percent rise in U.S. durable goods
orders for July and a fall in initial weekly jobless claims.
After the release of the U.S. data, futures markets were
indicating a 24 percent chance the Fed will hike rates at its
policy meeting next month and a roughly 57 percent chance of an
increase in December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch.
Some analysts, however, believe Yellen could stick to her
dovish stance. U.S. data, while solid of late, are not strong
enough to warrant a rate increase this year, they said.
"Our thinking as a firm is that the Fed will not raise rates
until next year," said John Doyle, director of markets at Tempus
Consulting in Washington. "The U.S. economy is doing better than
most, but it's not on fire. Inflation is still super low. So the
Fed does not really need to raise rates right now."
In mid-morning trading, the euro rose 0.3 percent against
the dollar to $1.1293. The euro rose despite a weak
German IFO survey showing German business morale deteriorated
sharply in August as Brexit shock weighed on sentiment among
executives.
The dollar was flat against the yen at 100.49 yen,
having dipped below 100 in recent days. The pair has traded in a
narrow 99.55-102.83 band this month, but some traders said it
could stage a rally if Yellen laid the ground for a rate hike.
"Dudley's hawkish comments have come as a surprise and if
Yellen says U.S. data has been good enough to continue
tightening policy, then we could see dollar/yen rally towards
the 102 yen mark," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist
at SEB.
The yen could also come under pressure on growing
expectations the Bank of Japan will take additional stimulus
steps at its next meeting in September.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)